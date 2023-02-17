CLEARFIELD – The Mature Resources Area Agency on Aging (MRAAA) and Lock Haven University Clearfield will host the program “Aging and Physical Mobility,” from 1 p.m. until 2:30 p.m., on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023 in Room A131 of the Academic Building at Lock Haven Clearfield. This program is free and open to the public.

This session will examine normal, age-related changes in adult development that impact physical mobility. These changes occur in muscular and joint function, bone and body structure, as well as cardiovascular and respiratory systems.

These developmental changes have an impact on functioning in terms of strength, balance, endurance, and mobility, and can influence one’s cognitive and social process.

Presenter Jamie Foor, assistant professor of psychology at Lock Haven, will explore how these changes impact daily life, as well as prevention strategies that can help minimize these changes to maintain adequate functioning for everyday activities.

The MRAAA and Lock Haven University Clearfield collaborate each year to offer the Clearfield Community Life-long Learning Institute.

The latest round of programs will run February through May. Courses are geared towards the interests of older citizens, typically lasting around 90 minutes.

Courses are taught primarily by Lock Haven faculty and individuals from the community with specific expertise. All programs are free unless otherwise noted.

While this program is free, participants must register by calling 814-765-2696.

A full listing of upcoming programs offered by the Lifelong Learning Institute can be found at Brochure – Sping 2023.pub (filesusr.com)