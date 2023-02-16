CLEARFIELD – A state parolee is accused of trying to meet an alleged teenage girl for sex.

Gene W. Robbins, 42, of Woodland is charged by Lawrence Township police with felony criminal use of communication facility.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, Robbins went to Clearfield Walmart at 7:43 p.m. Feb. 4 to meet a 15-year-old girl.

Instead, he was confronted by members of the online predator watch group, 814 Pred Hunters, and later detained by police.

Police were provided the group’s case file on Robbins, and also retrieved Robbins’ cellular phone for evidentiary purposes.

In an interview, Robbins reportedly admitted he should have ceased contact with the alleged girl when he learned her age.

He also agreed that his messages were inappropriate but claimed he had no plans to leave the store with the girl.

Robbins said he’d never done this before and his messages weren’t really meant for the alleged girl and were “just him talking.”

However, police noted their disagreement with his claims as Robbins went to Walmart to attempt to meet her.

Police say the case file shows Robbins first messages the group’s online “decoy” Jan. 3; she tells Robbins she’s 15 years old.

“Over the next several messages, [he] asks for pictures of her, tells her she’s too young and asks about her mom,” the affidavit states.

Robbins allegedly sends multiple sexual messages, instructs her to delete them and then asks for more pictures.

Robbins proceeded to arrange to meet the girl at Walmart and drove there from the Shippensburg area, according to police.

State parole issued a warrant to commit and detain Robbins, and he was subsequently housed in county jail.

Robbins waived his right to a preliminary hearing Tuesday, sending his case to county court. Bail is currently set at $10,000 monetary.