Twenty-five teams of paddlers gathered on Sunday, May 12, 1968 to enter the water of the Susquehanna River to compete for trophies in five divisions of the First Shawnee Canoe Race.

The race was sponsored by the Clearfield YMCA to benefit Camp Shawnee. Large crowds lined both sides of the Susquehanna River in downtown Clearfield to witness the 50 lively paddlers.

It was written in the May 13, 1968 edition of The Progress that contestants raced against the clock. The race started at 3 pm with each canoe leaving the starting point in one-minute intervals.

The race route stretched over three miles beginning at R.L. Zimmerman Concrete Company, now Swisher Concrete Products, two-and-a-half miles west of Clearfield on Route 322 and the Nichols Street Bridge, which was the finishing point.

Safety precautions were taken with The Clearfield CB Radio Club and the Clearfield Boating Club on-hand for rescue and communication services.

Officials at the starting line were Bill Brion, E.E. Sankey, Ash Cowder, Elmer Fulesday and Art Weiss. Judges at the finish line were Stanley Crum, Harry Lawson, Tom Morgan and the Rev. Vernon Miller.

The results were as follows:

Senior C-2

1. Terry Holt and Randy Butler, 25:40

2. Santo Ricotta and Rick Ricotta, 26:19

3. Alex Vezza and Chris Rowles, 26:32

4. James Moore and Don Beauseigneur, 26:35

5. (Tie) Fred Wisor and Robert Maines and James Stevens and G.R. Gobel, 27:10

6. Don Cassler and George Duckett, 27:16

7. Tom Leitzinger and Mike Reese, 27:48

8. James Armstrong and Bill Armstrong, 28:16

9. Gilbert Hevenor and Michael Hevenor, 29:13

Junior C-2

Kenny Barnes and Terry McTavish, 26:48

George Riley and Joe Breth, 27:13

Paul Bowers and Jack Tylwalk, 27:18

Jerry Wood and Jerry Bush, 27:32

Lee Sunderland and Allen Sunderland, 28:01

John Burns and Alan Cowfer, 28:57

Henry Silberblatt and Werne Ziegler, 29:59

Jack Yingling and Steve VonGunden, 31:33

Rick Gray and Ken Thomas, 32:32

Robert Houser and Jim Owens, upset near finish line

Junior and Senior C-2M

Doug Rabe and Darlene Jury, 27:24

Sam Livingston and Debbie Read, 28:18

Sue Beard and Martha Beard, 28:54

Joe Santinoceto and Cindy Mann, 32:16

Amy Greenwood and Ken Greenwood, 33:45

Special Division – Civic Club Race-

Rotary Club – James Brouse and Robert Witford

Kiwanis’s Club – Barry Lee and Paul Yoder

Clearfield Legion – Dominic Loddo and Charles Krey

Clearfield Area Jaycees – Dave McCracken and Carl Spicer

The Eagles Club

The Lions Club

Special Division –Disc Jockey Race

WCPA (Clearfield) – Stu Chamberlain and Bob E. Day

WVAM (Altoona) – John Benedick and Bill Robins

Trophies were presented at Lower Witmer Park.