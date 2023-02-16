ST. MARYS – The Elk County Democratic Committee is keeping its 2022 Headquarters for the 2023 election cycle.

This is the first time in the committee’s history that it’s been able to have a headquarters in an odd year municipal election cycle through the generosity of a handful of key donors.

The committee is marking this achievement by hosting a 2023 Grand Opening at its Headquarters, 210 Brusselles St., in downtown St. Marys on Friday, Feb. 17 starting at 6 p.m.

The event is open to Democrats from Elk and surrounding counties. They will have light refreshments and drinks, and encourage all local and state-wide Democratic candidates to join them and help celebrate.

This will kick off the first weekend of the three-week petition-signing period so it is a great opportunity to stop in, meet candidates and sign petitions to get them on the May primary ballot.

In Elk County, all county row offices are on the ballot in 2023 along with numerous township, city, borough and school director (school board) positions.

Along with local races, there are also four state-wide offices on the ballot – one vacancy on Commonwealth Court, two vacancies on Superior Court and one vacancy on the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.

The committee has petition forms for Elk, Cameron, Jefferson and Forest County Democrats to sign for several of the Democratic state-wide candidates and they will be available to sign at the Grand Opening.

In addition, the committee is hosting a food drive for local charities and will be accepting non-perishable items. They did this in 2021 during COVID and collected hundreds of pounds of food to help local families and they hope to exceed that amount this year.

Following the Grand Opening, the Headquarters will be staffed several other days throughout the end of the Petition-Signing Period, which ends Tuesday, March 7 to allow Democrats that cannot make Friday’s event to sign petitions.

For more information about the committee, questions about running for office, or to find out when the Headquarters is open, visit the Facebook page www.facebook.com/ElkCoDC, e-mail elkcountydemocrats@gmail.com or call/text 814-636-1030.