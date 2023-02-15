CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield County Commissioners on Tuesday proclaimed Feb. 20 as Hoodie Hoo Day and March as March for Meals Month.
Hoodie Hoo Day is a little-known holiday to make a whole lot of noise to bring Hoodie Hoo out of the forest to chase off winter, according to Jane Lee Yare, event organizer.
Although the national holiday is Feb. 20, Yare’s local celebration is planned for Feb. 17 at The Express Café in downtown Clearfield, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Yare, who’s tired of Punxsutawney’s “little rodent” controlling the region’s winter weather forecast, encourages community members to come help her “get even” with Phil.
“And, if you can’t come, toot your car horns,” she says to bring Hoodie Hoo out of the forest to chase off the winter blues in preparation for spring.
Normally Yare has the commissioners “shoot the groundhog” but this year she gave them bait with hopes it gets Phil to “stay above ground.”
Although this holiday might seem like a bit of a joke, it is an actual holiday that was created and copyrighted by Thomas Roy in the late 1980’s. Roy has created over 80 different holidays.
Additionally, the 21st annual March for Meals Month is a cause that’s both celebrated and promoted by the county’s Mature Resources Area Agency on Aging (MRAAA).
On March 22, 1972, President Richard Nixon signed into law a measure that amended the Older Americans Act of 1965, establishing a national nutrition program for seniors who are 60 years and older.
Meals on Wheels America began its March for Meals campaign in 2002 to recognize this historic month; the importance of the Older Americans Act Nutrition Programs, both congregate and home-delivered; and to raise awareness about senior hunger in America.
In other business, the commissioners:
- approved a sub-recipient agreement addendum with Central PA Community Action due to a funding increase for the Medical Assistance Transportation Program.
- approved a letter of collaboration agreement with Merakey Pennsylvania for services with Children & Youth Services and Probation.
- approved a care coordination with CenClear for the Probation Department.
- approved a copier lease agreement with Doing Better Business for the Sheriff’s Office.
- reappointed Kristy Smith to the North Central Pennsylvania Regional Planning & Development Commission as the industry representative.
- approved an addendum to lease agreement with Rivers Bend Properties LLC for the Clearfield magistrate’s office.
- awarded $56,000 in Act 13 At-Risk Bridge monies to Coalport Borough for the Railroad Street Bridge.
- approved the personnel report consisting of six new hires, one employee transfer and one employee separation/retirement.
- approved the minutes from the Jan. 24 board meeting as presented by the chief clerk.
- approved the bills as presented by the Controller’s office.