DUBOIS – The Winkler Gallery & Art Education Center of DuBois is now offering classes through its Art Explorium program.

The program will present a series of “Kids’ Art Classes” every Saturday for the next three months.

Kids may be signed up for one class or multiple classes. The first class will take place at 10 a.m. Feb. 18.

All classes will be held at the gallery unless otherwise noted, and range in length, with some being two hours while others will be three hours.

One of the best ways to encourage a life-long love of the arts is to enroll kids in one of the gallery’s many art classes.

“Saturday Kids’ Art Series” will offer an ever-growing array of art programs taught by one of the gallery’s local artists. Limited space will be available.

The gallery is located at 36 N. Brady St., (second-floor) next to Luigi’s Ristorante. Classes, which begin Feb., 18, are open to ages 6-15.

Children will complete one project per class, using a variety of mediums to make crafts, drawings, paintings, cartoons and music.

Visit the gallery’s official Web site for registration and class information. Select “class,” then click on the class name to complete registration and payment.

Each class costs $35 per student unless otherwise noted. Materials are included. Classes include: