Short travel delays likely

PHILIPSBURG – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is advising motorists that traffic delays should be expected for the next week on U.S. Route 322, at the railroad crossing near McDonalds in Philipsburg.

Crews from R.J. Corman Railroad will be working to perform directional boring and installation of foundations for new railroad warning devices.

Work will start on Wednesday, Feb. 15 and run through Feb. 24. Crews will then return on March 1 to install the signals. All work is weather and schedule dependent.

Traffic will be controlled in an alternating pattern, enforced by flaggers in the roadway. Drivers should anticipate short travel delays as this work takes place during daylight hours.

