Average gasoline prices in Pennsylvania have fallen 4.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.71/gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 5,269 stations in Pennsylvania.

Prices in Pennsylvania are 8.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 3.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

The national average price of diesel has fallen 7.3 cents in the last week and stands at $4.53 per gallon, the lowest level since March 5, 2022.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Pennsylvania was priced at $3.15/gallon while the most expensive was $4.17/gallon, a difference of $1.02/gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 7.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.37/gallon Monday.

The national average is up 10.9 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 10.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Pennsylvania and the national average going back 10 years:

Feb. 13, 2022: $3.67/g (U.S. Average: $3.47/g)

Feb. 13, 2021: $2.79/g (U.S. Average: $2.50/g)

Feb. 13, 2020: $2.64/g (U.S. Average: $2.44/g)

Feb. 13, 2019: $2.51/g (U.S. Average: $2.29/g)

Feb. 13, 2018: $2.85/g (U.S. Average: $2.55/g)

Feb. 13, 2017: $2.52/g (U.S. Average: $2.28/g)

Feb. 13, 2016: $1.92/g (U.S. Average: $1.69/g)

Feb. 13, 2015: $2.36/g (U.S. Average: $2.24/g)

Feb. 13, 2014: $3.53/g (U.S. Average: $3.32/g)

Feb. 13, 2013: $3.72/g (U.S. Average: $3.62/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Harrisburg – $3.73/g, down 4.7 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.78/g.

Hagerstown – $3.33/g, down 11.1 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.44/g.

York – $3.84/g, down 2.5 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.86/g.

“For a second straight week, the national average price of gasoline has declined, alongside the price of diesel which has fallen to its lowest level in nearly a year,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

“While diesel prices likely have a long way to fall as inventories continue to improve, gasoline prices in some areas have gone up in the last weeks as the transition to summer gasoline is just around the corner.

“In addition, GasBuddy data shows that gasoline demand has risen for the third straight week, a trend that will likely continue as we gradually see temperatures warm and the heart of winter moves to the rear view.

“Also, refinery maintenance season will soon be in full force, likely putting upward pressure on prices. On average, gasoline prices rise between 35 and 85 cents per gallon between March and Memorial Day, so motorists seeing prices fall should enjoy the declines while they last.”

