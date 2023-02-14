Sandy Township
- A 48-year-old Clarion woman contacted police Feb. 10 after she reportedly made an agreement with a man whom she met online for him to transport some furniture to her storage unit in Sandy Township. In return, the man was permitted to take a few pieces of furniture that the woman had for free. She gave the man a money order to pay for the storage unit and the keys; however, he never arrived at the storage unit. He answered one of the woman’s calls, advising he had been in an accident and where he was, he could not have his phone.
- A Rokosky Road resident reported a suspicious white van was in the area Feb. 10. He stated that when he walked over to the van, he saw catalytic converters lying in the vehicle. The van was gone upon officers’ arrival.
- On Feb. 10, a 19-year-old woman reported her estranged boyfriend, a 19-year-old from Ohio, had been harassing her via text message from different phone numbers. After the woman left her residence, her sister sent her a photo of a sweatshirt the woman had given the man for Christmas on their porch. Officers went to the home and found the man in his vehicle in the driveway of the woman’s home. The situation was handled without incident.
- Police located a woman soliciting for money in the area of Walmart on Feb. 11. Officers handled the situation without incident.
- On Feb. 11, a Baddog Road resident reported that a dog was running through the neighborhood nipping at other dogs and people. Officers canvased the neighborhood and could not locate the dog.
- On Feb. 11, a woman reported there was a small child in a car alone in the Walmart parking lot. However, the vehicle was gone upon officers’ arrival.
- Police observed a 19-year-old Lincoln Drive man driving a side by side on several township roads Feb. 11. Charges are currently pending.
- Police were called to Wendy’s for a couple who appeared to be under the influence while sitting in a vehicle in the parking lot. The vehicle was gone upon officers’ arrival.
- Police responded to a Port Au Prince Road residence for a reported domestic dispute Feb. 12. Officers handled the situation without incident.
- Police reported that a false alarm occurred Feb. 12 at a Midway Drive residence.
- Police reported that a false alarm occurred Feb. 12 at a Treasure Lake residence.
- On Feb. 12, a Wasson Avenue resident reported a brown and black dog was running loose in the neighborhood.
- Police reported that a false alarm occurred Feb. 12 at an Oklahoma Salem Road residence.
- Police reported that a false alarm occurred Feb. 12 at a Lincoln Drive residence.
- Blinker Sheetz employees reported having observed a man passed out in the restroom Feb. 12. Upon arrival, officers found the 23-year-old Clearfield man walking around the store. The man told officers he was just very tired and fell asleep. He was checked out by EMS and found to be okay.