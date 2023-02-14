CURWENSVILLE — After a two week layoff, the Curwensville Golden Tide wrestling team returned to the mat on Tuesday night and defeated Redbank Valley by a score of 43-27 to raise their record to 10-9 on the year, while the Bulldogs dipped to 4-11.

The Tide led from start to finish as Dylan Deluccia (18-9) received a forfeit at 127 to start the match.

At 133, Ryder Kuklinskie (10-3) picked up the first of five Tide wins on the mat with an 8-3 decision over Levi Shick (10-15).

Senior Nik Fegert (22-10) extended the Tide lead to 15-0 with his second period fall over Tristan Johnston (5-14) at 139.

Redbank Valley closed the gap to 15-9 with a pin at 145 and a regular decision at 152.

That’s as close as the visitors would get as the Tide would get the next 24 points via two pins and two forfeits to assure the team victory.

Logan Aughenbaugh (26-8) wasted little time at 160 with a 28 second fall over Drew Byers (10-17) and Jarett Anderson (6-16) followed that up at 172 with a fall in 3:52 against Johnathan Slack (4-14).

Forfeits received by Chase Irwin (21-12) at 189 and Trenton Guiher (21-9) at 215 gave the Tide an insurmountable 39-9 lead with four bouts remaining.

Curwensville forfeited at 285, but Austin Gilliland (18-11) got most of those points back with his 15-7 major decision over Caden Burns (8-7) at 107 making the score 43-15.

Redbank scored the match’s last 12 points by receiving a forfeit at 114 and a fall at 121.

Curwensville (10-9) will close out their regular season on Thursday when they host the Brockway Rovers (5-9).

Golden Tide Scoreboard:

Date Opponent Score Record

12/02 & 03 @ ICC Tourney (Claysburg-Kim) 152.5 pts 5th Place

12/13 @ Juniata Valley 48 – 6 1 – 0

12/15 @ West Branch ppd. 1 – 0

12/17 @ Redbank Valley Duals Tourney

12/17 vs. Titusville 22-42 1 – 1

12/17 vs. Greenville 18 – 48 1 – 2

12/17 vs. Youngsville 48 – 15 2 – 2

12/17 vs. Kane 30 – 26 3 – 2

12/17 vs. Clarion 36 – 27 4 – 2

12/20 @ Glendale 31 – 33 4 – 3

01/03 @ Brookville 12 – 51 4 – 4

01/05 BELLWOOD-ANTIS 57 – 6 5 – 4

01/10 MO VALLEY 57 – 12 6 – 4

01/12 MT. UNION 24 – 45 6 – 5

01/13 & 14 @ IUP Winter Mayhem 34 pts. 41st place

01/18 @ West Branch 34 – 36 6 – 6

01/21 @ Bison Duals

01/12 vs. Canton 12 – 60 6 – 7

01/21 vs. Butler 3 – 69 6 – 8

01/21 vs. Saegertown 33 – 27 7 – 8

01/21 vs. Port Allegany 27 – 45 7 – 9

01/21 vs. Indiana 30 – 27 8 – 9

01/27 & 28 @ Grove City Tourney 82 pts. 8 – 9

01/31 @ Punxsutawney 47 – 29 9 – 9

02/14 REDBANK VALLEY 43 – 27 10 – 9

02/16 BROCKWAY