CLEARFIELD – A DuBois man charged in two rape cases was determined to be a sexually-violent predator after a hearing on Friday.

Travis Michael Quackenbush, 25, is accused of raping a 7-year-old girl in 2016 and a 17-year-old girl in January of 2022.

As a sexually-violent predator, he will have to register his address with police under Megan’s Law for the rest of his life.

Following the hearing, Quackenbush pleaded guilty in one case to felony rape-forcible compulsion and was sentenced by Judge Paul E. Cherry to serve seven to 20 years in state prison, plus three years consecutive re-entry probation, according to a court employee.

In the second case, he pleaded guilty to felony statutory sexual assault and misdemeanor corruption of minors for which he received a concurrent term of seven months to five years in state prison with two years concurrent probation.

He was also ordered to complete the Project Point of Light sex offender program.

Both new sentences will run consecutive to his current state prison sentence of eight months to two years in state prison for a probation violation in October of 2019.

In that case, he touched a 6-year-old girl’s private area and had her touch him in July of 2018, according to previous reports.

The affidavit in the first rape case details how the victim was referred to and interviewed at the Child Advocacy Center last February regarding the assault that she said happened six years ago.

The victim stated that when she was 7-years-old, Quackenbush followed her to her bedroom, locked the door, and then zip tied her hands and feet behind her back.

He then removed her clothing and sexually assaulted her.

When someone else came into the home, she said he left the room, and distracted the person before returning to her and continuing the assault. He reportedly only stopped when another person entered the room and yelled at him.

During the assault, he threatened to slice her throat if she told anyone and the next day, he threatened her again.

This assault was investigated briefly in August of 2018 when Quackenbush admitted to touching the girl’s privates and rear end, according to the criminal complaint.

According to the affidavit in the other case, a 17-year-old girl who was a witness in different assault case admitted to investigators that Quackenbush did not assault that child but had actually raped her on Jan. 25, 2022.

She explained she was in the basement of his home with him when he asked her to have sex and she said “no” multiple times.

He then grabbed her by the throat, choked her and threw her down, making it hard for her to breathe.

He next punched her on the right side of her face with a closed fist about five times, she said. Because she was scared, she told him he could have sex with her.

Quackenbush then raped her, according to the complaint.

In June, Quackenbush, who had already been named a sexually-violent predator because of the 2018 case, pleaded guilty to failure to verify his address under Megan’s Law.

For this, he was sentenced to six months to five years in state prison, according to online court documents.