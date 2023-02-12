CLEARFIELD – Full-Time Practical Nursing Students, Cheyanne Higgins and Brittany Cambria were nominated for the January 2023 Sunflower Award by classmates Tiffany Nichols and Kayla Mullavey, respectively.

Cheyanne and Brittany are being recognized for their strengths in going above and beyond expectations in the care of her patients, support to fellow students, facility members or communities.

The sunflower was chosen as it represents happiness, optimism, honesty, longevity, peace, admiration and devotion.

The sunflower surpasses all others in terms of its universal power to bring people joy. All qualities future nurses hope to possess and show to their patients.

The student is nominated by fellow students, patients, instructors or anyone who has been touched and inspired by their work, kindness, compassion and dedication.

Tiffany had this to say about Cheyanne in her nomination: “She is such a huge ray of sunshine in our class and is a huge motivator for us all. We love her.”

Kayla had this to say about Brittany in her nomination: “She’s always there for her classmates that have questions, she is very intelligent and applies that knowledge to her skills. She is a huge motivator for us all.”

In photo are Tiffany Nichols and Cheyanne Higgins, Practical Nursing students; Tonya Saggese, Practical Nursing instructor; Brittany Cambria and Kayla Mullayey, Practical Nursing students.