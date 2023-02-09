CLEARFIELD – The Lock Haven Clearfield campus of Commonwealth University will host the Pennsylvania Chamber Orchestra concert, “An Evening Serenade,” on Friday, Feb. 17 at 6:30 p.m. in the Academic Building Multipurpose Room.

Join music director Yaniv Attar and the Allegria String Quartet: Sally Williams Minnich and Mark Minnich, violins; John Roxburgh, viola; and Jonathan Dexter, cello, for an intimate evening of chamber music.

The event, sponsored by CNB Bank, is free and open to the public. Attendees are asked to RSVP by Monday, Feb. 13 to Amy Smeal at ajs23@commonwealthu.edu or 814-768-3401.

For more information, visit www.pachamberorchestra.org.