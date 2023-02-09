DUBOIS – The Sandy Township Board of Supervisors on Monday night voted to reallocate its remaining 2018 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds.

Allocated CDBG funds must be exhausted within three years; otherwise, any unused funds are lost by the municipality, which motivated the township’s decision.

Because CDBG funds must be used for projects that help low- to moderate-income households, the township had intended for these 2018 funds to help residents pay for sewer lateral replacements.

The township received 16 applications over the last 13 years; however, there’s still over $21,000 left and it’s unlikely to be exhausted by the March deadline.

Township Manager Shawn Arbaugh proposed the funds be used to resolve an issue at Sandy Township’s public park—the slowly-vanishing playground equipment.

Over the years, the township has removed equipment but hasn’t kept up with its replacement, and now there’s very little there for children to play on.

Arbaugh specifically suggested the remaining $21,000 be used to purchase and install an inclusive merry-go-round for the park, with any leftover funds being used for cement and mulch.

It was unanimously approved by the board.

Additionally, the supervisors had around $200 remaining from the 2020 CDBG funding allocation, which was unanimously reallocated towards a local food pantry.

When asked by Supervisor Bill Bears, Arbaugh indicated that the pantry’s community use has doubled over the last year.