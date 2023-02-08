CLEARFIELD – On Saturday, March 11, Relay For Life of Central Clearfield County will present an evening of stand-up comedy at the Clearfield Veterans of Foreign Wars.

The show’s headliner is David Kaye. He’s a comedian who has appeared on Comedy Central and ABC Television

According to organizers, Kaye is Pittsburgh’s premier stand-up comedian with a career spanning three decades of corporate, casino, cruise line, college and comedy club performances.

His long list of credits includes performances at Fortune 500 corporate events and fundraisers as well as starring roles in independent films and national television appearances.

David Kaye’s DryBar Comedy Special, “Time-Out of My Mind” is due for release in spring 2023. Joining Kaye will be Mike Head. He started as a stand-up comedian on a dare.

His co-workers and family members thought his foolishness and impersonations needed some sort of platform.

His first time performing was during an amateur comedy workshop at the Cleveland Improv, which was a surprising success.

He has since been featured at events such as the American Black Film Festival, the Alan Cox Comedy Tour, Shaq’s All Star Comedy Jam and the Cleveland Classic.

The MC for the evening will be Andreas O’Rourke, a comedian and actor from Mobile, Ala. O’Rourke is a regular at Pittsburgh’s Arcade Comedy Theatre and has performed at IMPROV Comedy Clubs and is in rotation at Zanies in Chicago as well as the Red Room Comedy Club.

O’Rourke’s acting skills have landed him featured roles in the independent films Gorenos (2016), The Chop (2017) and a starring role in the highly acclaimed horror cult film The Boonies (2021).

The event is an adult only (21 years and over) comedy show. The doors will open at 5 p.m. Dinner will be served at 6 p.m. and the show will start at 8 p.m.

Tickets are available in advance for $30. If the show does not sell out, tickets will be available at the door for $35. Admission includes dinner and the show.

A cash bar, 50/50 raffle, rip tickets, gift basket and prize auction will also be available. Proceeds will support Relay For Life of Central Clearfield County, which is an organized team based community fundraising walk.

Relay For Life raises funds for The American Cancer Society for cancer research and patient support services. Relay For Life also aims to raise awareness of the importance of cancer prevention, early detection, treatment, and patient support.

For tickets and table reservations, please contact Jennifer by calling 814-236-3016.