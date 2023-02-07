KYLERTOWN – A Clearfield man is behind bars for allegedly raping two juvenile girls.

Justin Cory Fillebrown, 28, is charged by Clearfield state police with rape of child (10 counts), indecent assault-person less than 16 years (five counts), aggravated indecent assault (five counts), and indecent assault-person less than 13 years (10 counts), all felonies, plus 11 counts of misdemeanor indecent exposure.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, the investigation began following a ChildLine report Dec. 7 that involved the alleged rape and “other sexual assaults” of two juvenile girls.

In forensic interviews arranged through the Child Advocacy Center, both victims provided detailed accounts of how Fillebrown raped them, and also forced them to perform oral sex on him.

On Jan. 24, state police interviewed a witness who said they once walked into a bedroom while Fillebrown was exposing himself to one of the victims.

In an interview Feb. 4, Fillebrown reportedly confessed to assaulting both victims on multiple occasions at residences in Winburne and Karthaus.

Fillebrown is being held at Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $75,000 bail with a preliminary scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Feb. 14 during centralized court.