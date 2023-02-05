BROOKVILLE — Despite being the number two seed, the Brookville Raiders protected their home turf and defeated the top seeded Clearfield Bison by a 33-26 final to win their 10th consecutive District 9-AA Team Wrestling Championship.

Brookville reached the finals by turning back St. Marys 39-36, the Flying Dutch scoring the last 12 points via forfeit after the Raiders had the match sewn up.

The Bison reached the final by holding off a game Cranberry squad 39-25. The Berries actually led the match 25-23 with three bouts to go, but Bisons Ty Aveni, Brady Collins, and Carter Freeland all picked up bonus points to set the final.

Clearfield – 39, Cranberry 25

172 – Hunter Ressler maj. dec. Jack Nuhfer, 13-3 (4-0)

189 – Carter Chamberlain won by forfeit (10-0)

215 – Brayden McFetridge pinned Eric Myers, 2:18 (10-6)

285 – Nick Bailor pinned Henry Milford, 0:56 (16-6)

107 – Dalton Wenner pinned Cash Diehl, 1:35 (16-12)

114 – Alex McLaughlin dec. Bryndin Chamberlain, 5-3 (16-15)

121 – Evan Davis dec. Elijah Brosius, 1-0 (19-15)

127 – Colton Ryan maj. dec. Brandon Murray, 11-0 (23-15)

133 – Conner Reszkowski maj. dec. Adam Rougeux, 23-11 (23-19)

139 – Dane Wenner pinned Colton Bumbarger, 0:31 (23-25)

145 – Ty Aveni maj. dec. Daniel DeLong, 15-1 (27-25)

152 – Brady Collins won by forfeit (33-25)

160 – Carter Freeland pinned Devyn Fleeger, 0:33 (39-25)

Clearfield wrestlers in bold.

The championship finals started at 189 pounds where the Bison decided to forfeit to Jackson Zimmerman (26-3) to be immediately behind 6-0.

Bison Carter Chamberlain (28-4) bumped up to 215 to replace Eric Myers (6-17). It took 2:32 for Chamberlain to pin Gavin Hannah (19-7) to know the score at six.

It didn’t take long for the Raiders to get back out to a 6-point lead as Baily Miller (15-6) only needed 23 seconds to headlock and pin Nick Bailor (8-9) at 285.

The Raiders then forfeited to Cash Diehl (23-9) at 107 to knot the score once again, at 12-12.

The Bison had a big win at 114 as Bryndin Chamberlain (18-12) wrestled an excellent match and knocked off Jared Popson (23-8) by an 8-4 count.

Evan Davis (21-8) at 121 gave the Bison the biggest lead either team would enjoy as he notched a first period fall over Antonio Thornton (9-12).

Down 21-12, the Raiders then won four consecutive bouts, the final two by 2-point decisions, to take a 25-21 lead.

Cole Householder (25-5), seventh in the state last year, defeated Colton Ryan (17-12) 8-2 at 127, Brecken Cieleski (19-9) majored Adam Rougeux (6-8) 12-2 at 133, Anthony Ceriani (7-9) held on for a 4-2 win over Colton Bumbarger (11-15) at 139, and in a controversial match at 145, Burke Fleming (14-9) beat Ty Aveni (19-9) 7-5.

Brady Collins (28-3), wrestling up two weight classes above his normal 139, used a 16-1 tech fall over Kolten Griffen (15-8) at 152 to put the Bison back out in front 26-25 with two bouts to go.

At 160, Raider Coyha Brown (22-8) returned the 5-point win that Collins had at 152 with a 17-2 tech fall over Patrick Knepp (5-18) to put the Raiders up 30-26 with one bout remaining.

Bumping up to 172, Cater Freeland (19-9) needed a tech fall or a fall to secure the win for the Bison. After taking an early lead over Eason Belfiore (11-10), Freeland spent most of the final period trying for the fall, that just wouldn’t come. With a couple of late takedowns Belfiore picked up a 15-11 win to send the Raiders on to the PIAA AA Team Wrestling Championships in Hershey on Thursday.

They will face District 7 runner-up Burrell, a team that Brookville defeated 31-25 at their Ultimate Duals tourney just two weeks ago.

Brookville – 33, Clearfield – 26

189 – Jackson Zimmerman won by forfeit (6-0)

215 – Carter Chamberlain pinned Gavin Hannah, 2:32 (6-6)

285 – Baily Miller pinned Nick Bailor, 0:23 (12-6)

107 – Cash Diehl won by forfeit (12-12)

114 – Bryndin Chamberlain dec. Jared Popson, 8-4 (12-15)

121 – Evan Davis pinned Antonio Thornton, 0:59 (12-21)

127 – Cole Householder dec. Colton Ryan, 8-2 (15-21)

133 – Brecken Cieleski maj. dec. Adam Rougeux, 12-2 (19-21)

139 – Anthony Ceriani dec. Colton Bumbarger, 4-2 (22-21)

145 – Burke Fleming dec. Ty Aveni, 7-5 (25-21)

152 – Brady Collins won by tech. fall over Kolton Griffin, 16-1 5:59 (25-26)

160 – Coyha Brown won by tech. fall over Patrick Knepp, 17-2 4:00 (30-26)

172 – Easton Belfiore dec. Carter Freeland, 15-11 (33-26)

The Bison (14-2) will host Penns Valley (13-2), on Tuesday night in a match that will determine the final Mountain League championship, as the Mountain League is folding after this year. Both teams enter the season finale undefeated in league matches.