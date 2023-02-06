Clearfield- The winners have been announced in the Groundhog Wine Festival Ticket Giveaway. The event will be held Saturday, Feb. 11 at the Clearfield County Fairgrounds, Expo 1.

Afternoon session: Melinda Brown of Mineral Springs, Kathy Wilder of Sandy Ridge, and William Long of Clearfield.

Evening session: Justin Mayo of Mifflintown, Jaimee Conklin of Morrisdale and Jay Kyler of Clearfield.

Each winner will receive two tickets to the event courtesy of Novey Recycling.

Tickets to the event can be purchased here.