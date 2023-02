Here is your chance to win 2 tickets to the evening session at the Groundhog Wine Festival on Saturday, Feb. 11 at the Clearfield Co. Fairgrounds, Expo 1.

The evening session will be held from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tickets are courtesy of Novey Recycling.

This marks the 17th year for the event which features over 150 wines and includes vendors, entertainment, food and special guests.

To enter CLICK HERE!

Contest ends Feb. 3.