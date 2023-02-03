CURWENSVILLE — Coming off of an extreme feeling of accomplishment one night before, it was a quick turnaround for the Curwensville Lady Tide. After getting their first win of the year, the reward was another night in Patton Hall. The opposition, the extremely tough, talented, and dominant Williamsburg Lady Blue Pirates.

An early start yielded an early finish, as the visitors would take the opening tip and lead from the start to the finishing buzzer, handing Curwensville a 79-16 rout.

The Lady Tide were outmuscled right at the start, as Williamsburg immediately roared out to a 20-point lead after one quarter, 26-6. Kendal Norris led the way in the opening stanza, putting up eight points, one of six Lady Blue Pirates to score in the opening eight minutes. It would be more of the same in the second as they out-scored Curwensville, 19-6, and went into halftime knowing the running clock would be in effect for the entire second half.

Norris finished as one of four Williamsburg girls in double figures, with Ayla Hileman leading all scoring with 17 points. Jayla Woodruff (12) and Jade Carper (10) also added to the double-figure statistics. Defensively, even with a running clock, Williamsburg held Curwensville to only seven shots from the floor, including a complete shutout in the final quarter.

Curwensville (1-18) has three games remaining on the 2022-2023 season, with the next slated for Monday night as they travel to face West Branch.

SCORE BY QUARTER

Williamsburg 26 19 21 13 – 79

Curwensville 6 6 4 0 – 16

Williamsburg – 79

Ayla Hileman 8 0-2 17, Jayla Woodruff 6 0-0 12, Regan Prough 0 0-0 0, Leeanna Royer 2 1-2 6, Claire Carper 0 0-0 0, Brooke Stewart 2 2-2 7, Kendal Norris 7 0-2 14, Jade Carper 5 0-2 10, Elise Frye 0 0-0 0, Lillie Irwin 0 0-0 0, Laney Prough 3 0-0 6, Anastasia Ranalli 3 1-2 7. TOTALS 38 4-12 79.

Curwensville – 16

Skylar Pentz 3 0-0 6, Jaden Weber-Herring 0 0-0 0, Addison Butler 0 0-0 0, Kayleigh Freyer 3 2-2 8, Brooklynn Price 1 0-0 2, Jovee Elensky 0 0-0 0. TOTALS 7 2-2 16.