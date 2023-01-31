CLEARFIELD – Friday Night Live will return to the stage of Clearfield Arts Studio Theatre on Feb. 3.

Friday Night Live is a monthly open mic for anyone who wants to “show off” their talents and entertain.

Organizers have a regular group of comedians and musicians who perform but are always looking for new acts.

“We want you,” states Chris Shaffer, CAST. “Show us what you’ve got – songs, skits, stand-up routines, miming.

“We don’t care as long as its PG-13.” Admission is always free, though CAST does accept and appreciate donations.

CAST is located at 112 E. Locust St., in the heart of downtown Clearfield. Doors open at 7 p.m., and the show starts at 7:30 p.m.