CNB Bank recently hosted Take the Day On, a bank-wide volunteer initiative in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day and the National Day of Service.

In celebration of Dr. King’s legacy, employees were encouraged to use the bank holiday to participate in community service or donate to their favorite local charities.

Further, 203 employees committed nearly 377 hours of community service over the holiday weekend, benefitting 54 nonprofit organizations across the bank’s footprint.

Established in 2020, CNB Bank’s Take the Day On initiative encourages participation in service activities, offering opportunities for employees and their families to deliver meaningful change in their communities.

Services can be in-person or take on the form of donating money to a charitable cause to help those who lack essential items.

Since the inception of this bank-wide initiative, employees have dedicated more than 1,565 hours of community service.

“Our Take the Day On initiative is a defining moment each year where our employees step up and take action to help fulfill Dr. King’s dream,” stated Mike Peduzzi, president and chief executive officer of CNB Bank.

“The impact that our employees have in donating their time and resources to make our communities a better place is nothing short of remarkable.”

CNB Bank emphasizes service to help empower employees and strengthen communities. Take the Day On is an opportunity to help bridge barriers, create solutions, and move closer to Dr. King’s vision of community.

Participating organizations included but were not limited to, Service Paws of Central PA, the Chemo Care Bag Project, Clearfield Food Bank, Clearfield Arts Studio Theatre and the Clearfield Salvation Army.

The effort demonstrates the bank’s ongoing commitment to giving back to its communities.

As a local community bank, community involvement goes well beyond the mission to offer high-quality banking products and services.

CNB is committed to serving the continued growth and well-being of the areas in which it operates.