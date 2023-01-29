Eagles and snow geese and bears, oh my!

You can watch all of them this winter, anywhere you go, through the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s round-the-clock livestreams.

A new 24-7 livestream from a black bear den in Pike County launched this week, bringing to four the number of livestreams the Game Commission plans to run into the spring of 2023.

Also showing are the Farm Country Eagle Livestream, which provides a bird’s-eye view into a long-established nest in a giant sycamore overlooking scenic farmland, the ever-popular Hanover, Pa. Eagle Livestream and the agency’s Snow Goose Livestream capturing the migratory action at Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area.

This is the first time since 2021 the Game Commission is offering livestream viewers an up-close look inside a black bear den. Bears den each winter, but few of them in known spots where cameras can be installed and footage streamed to viewers.

Luckily, the opportunity has presented itself again, and the Game Commission is proud to bring the livestream back, said the agency’s Information and Education Director Steve Smith.

“While all of our wildlife livestreams are popular with viewers, there’s nothing like watching and listening to bear cubs as they begin to explore their surroundings and, ultimately, emerge from the den with their mothers to see their new world in Penn’s Woods,” Smith said.

“We’re glad to bring back this livestream for 2023 and offer it alongside our annual wintertime wildlife cams, all of which entertain and educate viewers, and give them a whole new appreciation for wildlife.”

The livestreams are a collaborative effort by the Game Commission, HDOnTap and Comcast Business. HDOnTap provides the streaming services and Comcast Business provides the internet connectivity for the two eagle cameras.

“HDOnTap is thrilled to partner with the Pennsylvania Game Commission for the return of the bear den cam. Watching the sow raise her cubs is a rare and beautiful experience.

The bear cam is a staff favorite, it’s a joy to watch the cubs play, learn and grow every day, and we know viewers feel the same,” said Kate Alexander of HDOnTap.

All of these livestreams can be viewed directly at HDOnTap.com or through www.pgc.pa.gov.

Pennsylvania’s black bears usually are born in January and begin walking in about eight weeks. They leave the den when 3 months old.

During the 2019 run of the black bear livestream, the bears left their den on April 11. In 2021, their departure date was March 24.

Bald eagles typically lay eggs in mid-February and, if the eggs are viable, they’ll hatch in mid- to late March, with young fledging in June, but continuing to stop back at the nest.

Snow goose migration typically peaks at Middle Creek from mid-February to March.

For more information on these species and others, visit www.pgc.pa.gov.