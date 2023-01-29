Robert Whitford served our country in the United States Army. Name: Robert F. Whitford Born: January, 6 1923 Died: September 11, 2020 Hometown: Clearfield, Pa. Branch: U.S. Army Robert served in the United States Army during World War II and participated in campaigns in the Philippines and Okinawa. He also served the community through his membership with the Clearfield, Pa. […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/sponsored-all-american-awards-and-engraving-soldier-spotlight-ww-ii-veteran-robert-whitford/