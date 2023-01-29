CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield Junior-Senior High School Bocce Ball team defeated the Red Raiders of Bellefonte on Wednesday, Jan. 18 and Tuesday, Jan. 24 with a score of 2-0 for both matches.

The Bocce team is comprised of Special Olympic athletes with disabilities along with their non-disabled peers to promote both inclusion and the benefit of extracurricular sport activities in schools.

Unified Champion Schools provides opportunities for students both with all types of disabilities and without disabilities to participate in sports meaningfully and by engaging other students in the school community, Interscholastic Unified Sports (IUS) helps promote inclusion, acceptance and respect.

The Special Olympics Interscholastic Unified Sports program is supported by the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association (PIAA) and the Bureau of Special Education, Pennsylvania Department of Education.

Pictured (Back Row): Coach Komonczi, Seth Jordan, Cody Taylor, Lee Ogden and Coach Spila. (Front Row): Jaycee Wood, Avelynn McKendrick and Scarlett LeBeau.

The remainder of the schedule is as follows: