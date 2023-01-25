HOUTZDALE – James B. Glass, District Judge 46-3-04, has released his fifth annual report to inform the public of the activities of his Houtzdale office, which in 2022 had 1,707 total offenses filed with gross receipts of $182,495.59.

Total offenses do not include 47 miscellaneous dockets or 92 video arraignments. Of the total offenses, traffic citations led the way with 967 cases.

Of the gross receipts collected in 2022 the following disbursements were made: State Department of Revenue, $135,586.90; Clearfield County, $26,060.51; municipalities, $7,124.08 and restitution to businesses and private individuals, $1,772.70. Server fees for constable services were $6,697.02.

The 27 municipalities served, received the following: Boroughs: Brisbin Borough, $268.86; Burnside Borough, S61.02: Coalport Borough, $154.88; Grampian Borough, $884.75; Houtzdale Borough, S221.24; Irvona Borough, $156.81; Mahaffey Borough, $1.64; Ramey Borough, $175.90; Wallaceton Borough, $145.56; and Westover Borough, $14.58.

Townships: Beccaria Township, $213.05; Bell Township, $20.55; Bigler Township, $1,076.14; Boggs Township, 235.26; Burnside Township, $366.54; Chest Township, $107.81; Gulich Township, $171,72; Knox Township, $14.00; Penn Township, $822.57; and Woodward Township, $2,011.20.

Due to violations of the School Compulsory Attendance Act, and Use of Tobacco in schools prohibited, Moshannon Valley School District received $35.00.

Glass stated this money only includes fines for violations of summary offenses and local ordinances that took place within each municipality.

If a municipality has a local police department, it includes one-half of the traffic fines. Traffic violations made by the State Police are sent to the Department of Revenue and then are partially refunded to the proper municipality once a year.

It should be noted that the District Justice and staff are paid a set salary from either the County of Clearfield or the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and do not directly receive any money paid to the court.

The records are subject to auditing by Clearfield County, the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and the aforementioned political subdivisions.

All trials and hearings are open to the public, and the records are available for public inspection.