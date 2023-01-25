CLEARFIELD – Dr. Mary E. Tatum of Houtzdale has announced her candidacy for election to the office of Clearfield County Commissioner.

On Nov. 28, 2022, after a competitive application process, President Judge Fredric Ammerman and Judge Paul Cherry selected and appointed Dr. Tatum to fill the balance of Antonio “Tony” Scotto’s term.

Dr. Tatum grew up in Coalport and is the daughter of retired Department of Corrections Quehanna Boot Camp Commander Henry “Hank” Tatum and Charlotte Tatum, a retired Department of Corrections Registered Nurse.

She graduated from Glendale Junior-Senior High School in 2002. She played soccer for AYSO and participated in band, chorus and various clubs while at her alma mater.

Dr. Tatum is a life-long member of St. Basil’s, the Great Catholic Church in Coalport, where she sings in the church choir.

She serves as the President of the Glendale Industrial Development Association (GIDA). She is proud to be an active member in improving the communities in the Southern part of the county.

Throughout the years, she has earned many titles, the most important of which are mother, daughter, wife, sister, niece, cousin, aunt, granddaughter, friend, scholar, and most recently, public servant.

Dr. Tatum has spent the majority of her career working in the social services field, where she helped individuals meet goals, connect to services and find access to solutions.

She spent years working in after-school programs, adoption programs and mental health services and spent over six years of her career as the director of the Child Advocacy Center of Clearfield County.

Dr. Tatum worked directly with Clearfield County’s Multidisciplinary Team (MDT) during this time. She continues to be a voice for children and families through Clearfield County.

Dr. Tatum is a natural problem solver, driven to find solutions for Clearfield County. From addiction, economic and social issues such as child abuse and transportation barriers, Dr. Tatum is aware of the challenges many citizens face in Clearfield County.

Dr. Tatum is a 2006 Penn State University graduate with a Bachelor of Science in Human Development and Family Studies. In 2011, she graduated from Capella University with a Master of Public Administration.

She graduated from Capella with a Doctorate in Public Administration in 2022. Dr. Tatum’s research for her dissertation explored property blight in a rural community regarding the causes and possible solutions.

Coming from a family of veterans, she appreciates the brave men and women who serve our country. Ensuring veterans have access to services once they return to civilian life is vital.

Dr. Tatum is a supporter of the first responders in Clearfield County. Working years with law enforcement, Children, Youth & Family Services, victim advocates, medical clinicians, and mental health providers, she recognizes the importance of collaboration and everyone striving to ensure the best outcomes for our county.

Dr. Tatum said, “I want to help make Clearfield County have the best possible tomorrow through action today.”

Dr. Tatum will continue to advocate for all Clearfield County citizens if elected. Learn more about her today by visiting www.votetatum.com.