DUBOIS – A DuBois man is facing charges for possessing methamphetamine, marijuana and Fentanyl when police raided his home on Friday.

Adam Paul Wymer, 36, was charged by DuBois City police with felony manufacture/delivery/possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance along with misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Jan. 20, at 7:45 p.m., police executed a search warrant on Wymer’s residence “based on the strength of a culminating investigation of controlled substance use and trafficking by the residents of that said named address.”

The search revealed “numerous empty plastic zip baggies, plastic zip baggies containing white crystalline substance suspected of being methamphetamine, green in color vegetable matter substance suspected of being marijuana, and white in color powder substance suspected of being Fentanyl, all in or around the bed area of Wymer.”

In an interview with investigators, he admitted to possessing the drugs and to having “middled” at some time “in the past.”

“Middling” refers to “distributing quantities of methamphetamine from a higher-level distributor to lower and consumers.’

Wymer is being held in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 10 during centralized court in District Magistrate David S. Meholick’s office.