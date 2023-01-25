CLEARFIELD – Old-fashioned Christmas nostalgia from yesteryear will return to downtown Clearfield.
Tuesday the Clearfield County Commissioners approved a request from Clearfield Revitalization Corp. to return the community Christmas tree to the courthouse and install a permanent tree box.
“We all like the idea of … bringing back that old-fashioned Christmas nostalgia to the area of the courthouse downtown,” said Commissioner Chairman John A. Sobel.
Sobel did say the county wants the CRC/Clearfield Borough to be responsible for any repairs or maintenance, if any should occur, as well as provide insurance or at least hold the county “harmless.”
“It will be a wonderful addition to the courthouse plaza during the holidays,” Sobel said, with Commissioner Dave Glass adding it was something he always looked forward to as a kid.
The commissioners aren’t sure what type of permanent box will be installed but did indicate they’re willing to be flexible and trust the CRC and Clearfield Borough with the project.
In other business, the commissioners:
- approved a Veterans Trust Fund grant application that requests $15,000 to establish a peer support program that would connect veterans who may have transportation barriers to available services at American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars Posts right in their home communities.
- approved a memorandum of understanding for Partners of the American Job Center Network.
- approved the annual agreement with Clearly Ahead Development (Clearfield County Economic Development Corp.) that includes a contribution of $110,000.
- approved a purchase of service agreement with Justice Works Youth Care.
- announced two vacancies still exist on the Clearfield County Solid Waste Authority (CCSWA). Interested individuals should submit a letter to the commissioners’ office.
- approved a linkage agreement with Roads to Recovery.
- appointed Sue Edwards to the Clearfield County Library Board.
- proclaimed Feb. 7-14 as National Marriage Week at the request of Leighanne Hutton, Children’s Aid Society, Together project manager.
- approved the personnel report consisting of three new hires and one employee transfer.
- approved the minutes from the Jan.10 board meeting as prepared by the chief clerk.
- approved the bills as presented by the Controller’s office.