CLEARFIELD – Old-fashioned Christmas nostalgia from yesteryear will return to downtown Clearfield.

Tuesday the Clearfield County Commissioners approved a request from Clearfield Revitalization Corp. to return the community Christmas tree to the courthouse and install a permanent tree box.

“We all like the idea of … bringing back that old-fashioned Christmas nostalgia to the area of the courthouse downtown,” said Commissioner Chairman John A. Sobel.

Sobel did say the county wants the CRC/Clearfield Borough to be responsible for any repairs or maintenance, if any should occur, as well as provide insurance or at least hold the county “harmless.”

“It will be a wonderful addition to the courthouse plaza during the holidays,” Sobel said, with Commissioner Dave Glass adding it was something he always looked forward to as a kid.

The commissioners aren’t sure what type of permanent box will be installed but did indicate they’re willing to be flexible and trust the CRC and Clearfield Borough with the project.

