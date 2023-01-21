Another big week in Pennsylvania news is wrapping up. Let’s see how closely you were paying attention.

Colin Deppen of Spotlight PA

Another big week in Pennsylvania news is wrapping up. Let’s see how closely you were paying attention.

From a gubernatorial inauguration to the Eagles in the playoffs, click the button below to test your knowledge of the latest headlines from Harrisburg and beyond.

Take the News Quiz!

And to help us make this news quiz as good as it can be, let us know if you encounter any technical issues. Just email Newsletter Editor Colin Deppen (cdeppen@spotlightpa.org) with a heads up.