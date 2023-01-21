HARRISBURG – Older and disabled Pennsylvanians can now apply for rebates on property taxes or rent paid in 2022, according to the Department of Revenue.

This assistance is available through the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program, which has delivered more than $7.6 billion to eligible Pennsylvanians since the program’s inception in 1971.

Eligible applicants are encouraged to visit mypath.pa.gov to electronically submit their applications. The Department of Revenue offers this online filing option to make it easier for the nearly 450,000 Pennsylvanians who annually benefit from the program to submit their applications.

“This important program helps older adults and Pennsylvanians with disabilities pay their bills and stay in their homes — that’s why the Shapiro Administration is exploring the best ways to expand that impact. Filing online through myPATH is easy and saves you a trip to the mailbox,” Acting Revenue Secretary Pat Browne said.

“If you know anyone who might be eligible for a rebate, please encourage them to check their eligibility status and file an application online if they are qualified.

“We want to do everything that we can to ensure that everyone who is eligible receives the vital assistance that this program provides.”

How to Apply

After checking eligibility requirements, you can file your rebate application online by visiting mypath.pa.gov.

Submitting your application through myPATH is easy and does not require you to sign up for an account.

Applicants will be asked to provide specific information on their income and rent/property taxes. Applicants should check the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program instruction booklet to learn which information they will need to input/upload to complete the process.

Using the electronic option available through mypath.pa.gov offers many benefits, including:

Fast processing and direct deposit options

The Where’s My Rebate? tool to track the status of a claim online

Error-reducing automatic calculators

Instant confirmation that your application has been filed

Security features to ensure your sensitive information is safe

Applicants must reapply for rebates every year because rebates are based on annual income and property taxes or rent paid in each year.

Spouses, personal representatives or estates may file rebate claims on behalf of claimants who lived at least one day in 2022 and meet all other eligibility criteria.

Applicants who still wish to file a paper application form may obtain Property Tax/Rent Rebate claim forms (PA-1000) and related information on the Department of Revenue’s website or by calling 1-888-222-9190.

It’s free to apply for a rebate, and applicants are reminded that free assistance is available at hundreds of locations across the state, including Department of Revenue district offices, local Area Agencies on Aging, senior centers and state legislators’ offices.

Visit the Property/Tax Rent Rebate page on the Department of Revenue’s website for further information on the program.

When Can You Expect Your Rebate?

Rebates will be distributed beginning July 1, as required by law. Here is additional information to keep in mind:

If you provide your phone number on your Property Tax/Rent Rebate application form or in the myPATH electronic application, you will receive an automated call from the Department of Revenue when your claim posts to the department’s processing system. You will also receive another automated call when your claim is approved.

The easiest way to check the status of your rebate is to use the Where’s My Rebate? tool. To check on the status of your claim, you will need your: Social Security number Claim year Date of birth



About the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program

The rebate program benefits eligible Pennsylvanians age 65 and older; widows and widowers age 50 and older; and people with disabilities age 18 and older.

The income limit is $35,000 a year for homeowners and $15,000 annually for renters, and half of Social Security income is excluded.

The maximum standard rebate is $650, but supplemental rebates for certain qualifying homeowners can boost rebates to $975.

The Department of Revenue automatically calculates supplemental rebates for qualifying homeowners. Rebates are funded by the Pennsylvania Lottery and revenue from slots gaming.

Reminder on Bonus Rebates

During the prior claim year, eligible claimants received a one-time bonus rebate on property taxes or rent paid in 2021.

Authorized by Act 54 of 2022, the one-time bonus rebate was equal to 70 percent of each eligible claimant’s original rebate amount.

As a reminder, there will not be any bonus rebates this year as part of the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program.