CLEARFIELD – Clearfield Borough Council on Thursday night addressed various items of business.

Fire Chief Andrew Smith would like to remind residents to please make sure the fire hydrants near them are clear, especially with the back-and-forth weather the area has been experiencing.

Code Enforcement Officer Andrea Stewart also reported that the demolition permit for the Turnpike building is ready.

Solicitor F. Cortez “Chip” Bell III suggested that council take a look at the Mechanical Device Permit fees and discuss them as it pertains to Skill machines. Council intends to open the discussion at a future meeting.

Mayor Mason Strouse reported that the warming station at Trinity Methodist Church was successful even though there were a lot more people that stopped by to offer help than those that came in to get warm, which was great to see in the community.

He also mentioned that the F. Michael Sicks Veteran of Foreign Wars Post #1785 in Clearfield is looking for volunteers for its monthly food distribution called Project Respect.

The food distribution is for veterans and their families. Residents who would like to volunteer are encouraged to call the Post at 814-765-2590.

Gas and diesel bids were opened, and council approved to have JJ Powell as the supplier of gas and diesel at a variable rate of $2.99/gallon for gas and $3.979/gallon for diesel. JJ Powell was the only company that sent in bids.

Council also voted to purchase a Fisher Snow Plow from Bradco Equipment in the amount of $10,550. The borough will be receiving $1,500 towards it for a trade in so the cost will actually be $9,050.00.

Council approved to have Bloom Electric install 200-amp service for the Recycling Center project in the amount of $3,792.

This is necessary for the bailers that are coming soon, and is covered under the 902 Grant that the borough received for recycling center upgrades.

Council approved to install a 30-minute loading/unloading zone parking space outside the office of State Rep. Dallas Kephart.

Council approved to reappoint Ronald Thorpe to the UCC Board of Appeals as well as to appoint Nicole Norris to the Clearfield Revitalization Corp. Board.

Lastly, council voted to raise the full-time and part-time secretary hourly wage. The full-time secretary will be making $19/hour with a review in six months and the part-time secretary will be making $12.50/hour.