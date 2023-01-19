CLEARFIELD – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced that work to trim and remove trees on various routes in Clearfield County started this week.

This work will enhance driver safety and extend the life of the roadway surface.

Work started Monday on Route 453 in Knox Township between New Millport and Kellytown roads. PennDOT anticipates work on Route 453 to take approximately a month to complete.

Drivers may encounter short delays as roadway flaggers enforce an alternating traffic pattern during this operation. Drivers should remain alert for flaggers and slow-moving or stopped traffic.

Over the next few months, crews will perform trimming and tree removal along the following roadways in Clearfield County:

Route 53 in Cooper Township between Saint Severin Park and the Centre County line

Route 879 in Goshen and Lawrence townships between Airport Road and Shawville

Route 219 in Bell and Greenwood townships between Mahaffey Borough and Curry Run

Tree trimming and removal provide “daylighting” to the roadway, allowing sunlight to speed snow and ice melt during winter. It also enhances sight distance at some locations and lessens the potential for old and dead trees to fall onto the road.

All work will be done during daylight hours and is weather dependent. Richardson Tree and Landscape Co. of New Wilmington, Pa., and Sajacks Tree Service of Coalport, Pa., are the contractors on this contract.

Motorists are encouraged to “Know Before They Go” by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com.

511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA Web site.

