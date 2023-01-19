CLEARFIELD – A West Decatur man has been jailed on drug delivery resulting in death charges.

Trevor J. Bloom, 40, is also charged with felony possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, as well as misdemeanor involuntary manslaughter and reckless endangerment in relation to a December 2021 death of a Lawrence Township resident.

Bloom waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Wednesday, sending his case to the Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, police were dispatched to a reported cardiac arrest around 3:30 a.m. Dec. 21, 2021 on Coal Hill Road.

Dispatch advised officers that the 36-year-old female was found unconscious and not breathing. The caller, Bloom, had also started resuscitation efforts.

Clearfield Borough officers arrived on-scene first for an unrelated matter and assumed life-saving measures. They advised Narcan had been administered twice.

As police performed CPR, emergency medical personnel and a volunteer firefighter arrived to continue efforts to revive the victim.

When police spoke with Bloom about what happened, he said the victim had been ill and complained of having a headache all day so he offered her heroin to help alleviate the pain.

When asked how the drug was ingested by the victim, Bloom said he suggested that she “snort” it and prepared a “line” for her on a small dining room table.

Bloom claimed he was “only joking” when he indicated it would make her feel better, and that he never thought she would actually ingest the substance since she wasn’t a user.

He reportedly admitted to having abused heroin for approximately 20 years, and offering the drug to the victim in the past when she got ill but said she never took him up on it.

Bloom said he cut the victim a very small line – less than a stamp bag – and then went upstairs so he never saw her ingest the drug.

About 20 minutes later, he went back downstairs and found the victim unresponsive on the floor, which is when he called for help and attempted CPR.

Because several stamp bags with residue were torn open, police confronted Bloom about the rest of the heroin, which he claimed to have used prior to their arrival.

Throughout the interview, Bloom was uncooperative and his story about how he got the heroin was inconsistent. “It was apparent he would rather protect his dealer than help [the victim],” police said.

Emergency personnel advised officers they needed to transport the victim to Clearfield Penn Highlands as hospital resources were needed.

Bloom refused to provide police a written statement or attend a formal interview at the township police station, saying it would have to be done later as he wanted to go to the hospital.

The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to the affidavit, which also noted that so far as the officers’ knowledge, Bloom never showed up there.

The autopsy report, received Feb. 18, 2022, revealed that the victim had died from a Fentanyl overdose. At this time, efforts to locate Bloom for a formal interview were unsuccessful.

As part of the investigation, police reviewed the 911 call. On the recording, Bloom can reportedly be heard instructing another male to dump cold water on the victim.

When the dispatcher advised Bloom not to have this done, he commented that he “knows what he’s doing” because he’s done this “200 times.”

Jan. 3, police located Bloom as well as the other male and they were interviewed separately. The male said he was ready to do the “right thing” now and be honest about the night in question.

He said he traveled with Bloom to Wallaceton where he suspected Bloom obtained heroin. When they got back to Bloom’s residence, he said Bloom stayed downstairs with the victim.

Later he said Bloom came upstairs and they were playing music together. He said it was apparent that Bloom was under the influence of heroin; he suspected Bloom had used all day.

Because Bloom started to “nod off,” the male said he took a shower. When he got out, he heard screaming, began running towards it and saw the victim unresponsive.

He said Bloom told him to get Narcan, but he couldn’t find it so he took over CPR while Bloom located and administered Narcan to the victim. Bloom also called 911.

He said before they left for Wallaceton, he saw the victim who appeared normal, not under the influence, adding that he didn’t think she was even a drug user.

The male said Bloom had related to him that the victim used Subutex “occasionally” and recently started using heroin, which he (Bloom) “felt guilty about.”

He didn’t observe what happened but said Bloom did admit to making a small line of heroin for the victim.

He said Bloom injects the drug when he uses it but thought the victim probably snorted it since Bloom made a line.

In his interview with police, Bloom said the victim was not a drug user, and only took Subutex he gave her for a short period but that was not recently.

He did confirm he purchased three stamp bags of heroin the night of the victim’s overdose but said he couldn’t recall where he got the drug.

Bloom was asked about a possible female source in Wallaceton but denied he purchased any heroin from her.

When asked about the name he provided originally, he said he got the drug from the male but didn’t blame him for the incident, and that he only blamed himself.

Bloom – when questioned further – thought he got the heroin in the Hyde area and continually denied traveling to or purchasing any drugs in Wallaceton that date, though he did confirm the residence was a trailer.

Bloom said he administered one dose of Narcan and attempted CPR on the victim, and that he’s done CPR on overdosed friends approximately 70 times, and that he’s been able to revive them all, except the victim.

He said he’s aware of the effects of heroin and Fentanyl, allegedly admitting he knew the stamp bags contained Fentanyl because “everything you purchase these days is Fentanyl.”

Bloom again said he only gave the victim a small line – about a quarter of a stamp bag – and jokingly told her it would make her feel better but never actually thought she would do it.

Police obtained a warrant for Bloom’s arrest Jan. 12. He was picked up by officers and remains housed in Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $100,000 bail.