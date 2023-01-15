While it might be winter, landowners can begin making plans to help wildlife this spring – and beyond – by planting tree and shrub seedlings offered by the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s Howard Nursery.

The 2023 seedling order form is available online, and sales are underway.

The Howard Nursery grows tree and shrub seedlings for use on state game lands, by participating Hunter Access cooperators, in the Seedlings for Schools program and by the Game Commission’s conservation partners.

Any remaining surplus is available to Pennsylvania residents to purchase for wildlife food and cover, watershed protection, soil-erosion control, and for reclamation of disturbed areas, such as surface mine sites and utility rights-of-way.

The selection of seedlings changes from year to year due to available seed, seedling germination and growing conditions.

“It takes three years to grow conifers and sometimes two years to grow hardwood trees from seed,” explained Brian Stone, manager at Howard Nursery.

“Our surplus of conifers and oaks is up even more from last year; and this year we have a very limited supply of persimmon, domestic apple and wild plum.”

Seedlings are sold in units of 25. The 2023 order form contains a selection of evergreens, deciduous trees and shrubs, most of which are native to Pennsylvania and collected from Pennsylvania sources. The order form lists seedling descriptions, site preferences and benefits.

Some of the more popular species available this year are white pine, Norway spruce, white cedar, red oak, sawtooth oak, black walnut and crabapple.

All seedlings offered for sale can be purchased at a discounted price. Orders of 12 or more total units (300 seedlings) qualify for applicable discounted pricing.

With the discount, prices are as low as $11.25 per unit. Regular price ranges from $12.50 to $16.25 depending upon the seedling species.

Those who are interested in placing an order should call the Howard Nursery at 814-355-4434. Orders can also be placed by fax at 814-355-8094.

Hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The nursery is closed on federal holidays.

The order form and information about the seedlings for sale is available at www.pgc.pa.gov. Place your cursor over “Information & Resources” in the menu bar at the top of the homepage, then click on “Make a Purchase” to find the 2023 Seedling Order Form.