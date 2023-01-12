CLEARFIELD – A West Decatur woman will be serving time in state prison for possessing a quantity of drugs.

Dana Lorraine Krause, 42, pleaded guilty during sentencing court Tuesday to felony possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance/methamphetamine and driving under the influence.

President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman sentenced her to 15 months to three years in state prison.

The charges stem from an incident on Jan. 10, 2021 after police found Krause passed out in a car in a Decatur Township parking lot.

According to the affidavit, police had to pound on the windows repeatedly to wake her.

She appeared “disoriented and slightly drowsy” as she spoke to troopers.

She gave permission for the officers to search her vehicle where they found a backpack containing 11.43 grams of methamphetamine and 18 stamp bags of heroin and Fentanyl.

She claimed ownership of the methamphetamine but said the stamp bags did not belong to her.

A blood test revealed she was under the influence of methamphetamine and amphetamine at the time of her arrest.