CURWENSVILLE – The Area Agency on Aging, a division of Mature Resources, AARP and the IRS have partnered to sponsor the free Senior Tax-Aide program this year.

Due to the pandemic and limited guidelines placed on the program, the safety of the volunteers, plus a lack of volunteers, Tax-Aide must limit the program again this year.

Tax-Aide will be held at one site this year on Mondays and Tuesdays at the Curwensville Alliance Church in Curwensville starting Feb. 7,and running until April 17. Consumers will be seen by appointments only. No walk-ins will be accepted.

Those who wish to register may call the Tax-Aide hotline at 814-765-2691 and leave personal contact information. A tax aide volunteer will then call to set up an appointment. Participants are asked to have all their tax documents ready.

The number of appointments will be limited this year. It is suggested that individuals file online or make an appointment with local tax preparers.

Individuals needing to file only their property tax/rent rebates are advised to make an appointment by calling Mature Resources Area Agency on Aging at 814-765-2696 after Jan. 21, 2023.