ALTOONA – Penn State Extension will be holding a Turf and Ornamentals Conference for green industry professionals on Tuesday, Feb. 21, at the Blair County Convention Center in Altoona.

This day-long program will focus on a variety of turf and ornamental related topics that will qualify for pesticide credits from the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture.

This fee-based program will run from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and seating is limited.

To register, please call the customer service line at: 1-877-345-0691 or register online at: https://extension.psu.edu/turf-ornamentals-conference-workshop.