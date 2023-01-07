CLEARFIELD – A Clearfield man accused of the attempted aggravated indecent assault of a young girl pleaded guilty to lesser charges Friday during a special sentencing session.

Michael Kevin Guy, 58, was charged by Lawrence Township police with criminal attempt/aggravated indecent assault of a child, criminal attempt/aggravated indecent assault, indecent assault of person less than 13-years-old, all felonies, and misdemeanor indecent assault in connection to an incident in April.

During court Friday, President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman asked the victim’s mother if she was in favor of the plea agreement, which had Guy pleading guilty to one misdemeanor charge and reviewed all the original felony offenses.

After some initial confusion, she stated she agreed with this outcome. It was noted that the victim did not want to testify in this case.

District Attorney Ryan Sayers commented that considering the problems with the case, “this is probably the best resolution for all parties, including the victim.”

Guy’s attorney, William A. Shaw Jr., asked Ammerman to consider sentencing his client to the county jail rather than state prison because he has already been incarcerated for almost six months.

Ammerman then sentenced Guy to nine months to two years in state prison for one misdemeanor count of indecent exposure.

Guy must complete sex offender counseling and is to have no unsupervised contact with any female under the age of 18, with the exception of his children.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, the victim first told someone at school she had been assaulted by a man staying in her home and was then questioned at the Child Advocacy Center.

She reported that the evening of April 7, she fell asleep and was later awakened by Guy lying beside her. Reportedly, his hand was touching her private area. She said this made her feel “weird and uncomfortable”.

She related that he stopped when an alarm on her tablet went off at 8 a.m. and he “acted like he wasn’t doing anything.”

A 45-year-old Clearfield woman was also charged in relation to this case for transporting Guy to a hotel in DuBois where she rented him a room while officials were hunting for him.

The affidavit in the case against Brandi L. K. Boris details how police located Guy after receiving a report that he was seen on April 11 between a bank and hotel in DuBois.

He was near a vehicle that was traced back to Boris.

When police called the hotel, they learned Boris had rented a room there earlier that day.

They made contact with Guy, who attempted to flee on foot, and were able to take him into custody.

Boris, who was also on the scene, entered the vehicle while the officers were arresting Guy, and drove away.

Shortly after this, the vehicle was stopped, and she was apprehended. At this time, she had a revolver in her possession, which was registered to her.

In her interview with police, she admitted to picking Guy up and taking him to DuBois but claimed she was going to turn him in but rented the room because she did not know the location of the Sandy Township Police Station.

A search of her vehicle revealed a shotgun, two rifles, a revolver and ammunition.

In November she pleaded guilty to misdemeanor hindering apprehension and was sentenced to 18 months probation.

Three felony charges were withdrawn in her case.