CLEARFIELD – Details are limited surrounding an ongoing police standoff in Lawrence Township.

According to District Attorney Ryan Sayers, at 2:42 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to conduct a welfare check on Flegal Road.

According to a 511PA web alert, there’s a “traffic disruption,” and Sayers also urged people to avoid the area.

Officers from Clearfield Borough, Lawrence Township and Pennsylvania State Police are currently on-scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.