STATE COLLEGE – One of Christian music’s premier outings, Winter Jam Tour Spectacular, hits the Bryce Jordan Center on Feb. 24.

Presented by World Vision, the 40-city nation-wide tour will be hosted by Newsong and produced by Premier Productions.

Headliners include We the Kingdom, Jeremy Camp and for the first time Dove Award-winning new artist of the year, Anne Wilson.

Andy Mineo, Disciple, Austin French and NewSong round out the tour’s lineup of acts set to hit arena stages beginning Jan. 13.

The tour kicks off in Tampa, Fla., features two Pennsylvania stops – State College and Reading – and concludes in Spokane, Wash.

Winter Jam’s Pre-jam party will be led by Thrive Worship, Sean Be and RENEE. Pastor and author Zane Black will be the speaker.

No tickets are needed and admission is $15 at the door. Jam Nation entry begins at 5 p.m. and general admission at 6 p.m.

For additional event information, please visit jamtour.com.