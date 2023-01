Shirley J. Bush, age 83, of DuBois, PA, died Saturday, December 31, 2022 at Christ the King Manor with her loving and devoted husband by her side. Born on December 20, 1939 in DuBois, PA, she was the daughter of the late Marlin and Olive (Frantz) Strouse. On July 26, 1959 she married Raymond C. Bush. He survives. Shirley graduated […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/shirley-j-bush/