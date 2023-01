Donald “Gene” Eugene Walton, 93, of Brookville, PA, passed away on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, while at his home. He was born on December 31, 1928, to the late T. Donald and Charlotte (Guthrie) Walton in Summerville, PA. Gene graduated from Corsica Union High School where he was a star basketball player and went on to attend two years of […]

