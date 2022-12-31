CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield County Commissioners on Tuesday addressed various items of business.
The commissioners:
- approved a contract agreement for the PA SAVIN program, the commonwealth’s automated victim of crime notification system.
- approved an Integrated Municipal Waste Agreement with Noble Environmental, which does business as the Greentree Landfill.
- appointed Autumn Bloom to the Community Connections Advisory Board.
- announced a vacancy on the Clearfield County Farmland Preservation Board. Anyone interested in filling the seat should contact the commissioners’ office in writing.
- announced that the reorganizational meetings of the Commissioners, Salary and Retirement Boards will be held Jan. 3 at 10:30 a.m.
- approved the personnel report consisting of four new hires and three employee separations/retirements.
- approved the minutes from the Dec. 13 board meeting as presented by the chief clerk.
- approved the bills as presented by the Controller’s office.