CLEARFIELD – Lawrence Township police have reported the arrest of 20-year-old Colton Suhoney of Clearfield for allegedly having inappropriate contact with teenage girls on a social media app.

According to a department-issued news release, information was received regarding Suhoney having contact with 14-year-old girls via SnapChat.

Ultimately, he was asking them to “hang out” and being “flirtatious,” the release says, and upon investigation, it was found that Suhoney was sending naked photos and also soliciting them.

Suhoney is charged with unlawful contact with a minor and criminal use of a communications facility. His case is currently pending a preliminary hearing.