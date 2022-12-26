The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources has announced it will host nearly 60, guided hikes in 34 state parks and three forest districts on New Year’s Day as part of the nation-wide “First Day Hike” effort.

Designed to promote a healthy start in the new year, these hikes offer families an opportunity to begin rejuvenating and connecting with the outdoors by taking a healthy hike on Jan. 1.

“First Day Hikes are a great way to start the new year in natural spaces, which we hopeful will continue throughout the year,” DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn said.

“These hikes are also a reminder our state parks and forests are open for healthy outdoor adventures in all four seasons.

“I encourage Pennsylvanians, and those visiting for the holidays, to consider taking a hike and to make the time to connect with park staff and like-minded outdoors enthusiasts.

“Now is the perfect time to begin building meaningful bond with our public lands.”

State parks staff and volunteers lead the hikes, which are usually about one or two miles, but can be longer depending on the park and its terrain.

The following Pennsylvania state park and forest facilities are participating during daylight hours Jan. 1, 2023:

Black Moshannon

Blue Knob

Caledonia

Canoe Creek

Codorus

Cook Forest

Cowans Gap

Delaware Canal

French Creek

Gifford Pinchot

Hills Creek

Jacobsburg Environmental Education Center

Kings Gap Environmental Education Center

Kinzua Bridge

Lackawanna

Laurel Hill

Little Buffalo

Lyman Run

Marsh Creek State Park

Maurice K. Goddard

Michaux State Forest – Beaver Trail

Moraine

Nescopeck

Nolde Forest Environmental Education Center

Parker Dam

Pine Grove Furnace

Presque Isle

Prince Gallitzin

Raccoon Creek

RB Winter

Ridley Creek

Sinnemahoning

Susquehanna Riverlands

Tiadaghton State Forest – Pine Creek Rail Trail

Warriors Path State Park

White Clay Creek Preserve

William Penn State Forest – Buck Hollow Tract

First Day Hikes are organized by the National Association of State Park Directors to promote healthy lifestyles throughout the year and year-round recreation at state parks. All 50 states have cooperatively sponsored First Day Hikes since 2012.

Each year, over 730 million people visit America’s State Parks and contribute over $23 billion to the economy. State Parks are a “close to home” resource and an important part of our country’s fabric, enhancing our quality of life. Visit America’s State Parks website for more information on First Day Hikes Nationally.

“Whether you’re staying close to home or traveling, join us at one of Pennsylvania’s state parks on New Year’s Day,” Dunn said. She noted that she will visit Pine Grove Furnace State Park for First Day Hikes.

Hikers are invited to share their experience on social media using #FirstDayHikes.

Additional details can be found on the DCNR Calendar website; click on Events, then select the “First Day Hikes” tab on the right.