If you work as a police officer, you can never be certain about what the day may have in store for you. This unpredictability makes it critical to prepare for whatever you might encounter. Here are five essential police duty gear items you need to carry to do your job effectively.

Baton

One item you should carry with you is your baton. This non-lethal weapon can offer you protection if you need to respond to a dangerous situation where verbal de-escalation has failed.

Glove Pouch

You should also ensure you have a glove pouch stocked with exam gloves while on duty. The nature of police work means you may need to help people who are injured. Your pouch full of gloves will allow you to help a bleeding victim sanitarily, providing safety for both you and the injured person.

Handcuffs

Another essential police duty gear item you need to carry is a pair of handcuffs. As a police officer, you will eventually come across a situation where you need to make an arrest. To restrain individuals safely and effectively, a pair of handcuffs is necessary.

Clipboard

You should also make sure you have a clipboard or citation holder. Getting one with a hinged writing plate will conceal important documents and prevent write-throughs when you are filling out a form. It will also add a degree of professionalism to your work when you are out in the field.

Flashlight and Holder

Whether you work a day or evening shift, you should always have a flashlight and flashlight holder on hand. A flashlight is necessary because you may have to enter a dark building during the day or perform a nighttime traffic stop. The holder will ensure your flashlight is where you need it, reducing the chance of you misplacing or damaging it.

With these five items, along with other police duty gear items, you will be prepared to go to work as a police officer. These items will keep you safe and allow you to do your job better.