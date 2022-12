Donna Jean Gross, 92, of Sykesville, died Friday, December 23, 2022, surrounded by her loving family at the Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital. The daughter of Orville and Anna Grace (Carney) Berringer, she was born May 10, 1930, in Pittsburgh, PA. On October 1, 1949 Donna Jean married the love of her life and soulmate Gary M. Gross. They spent 54 […]

