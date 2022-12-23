DUBOIS – 814Pred Hunters strike again.

Charges have been filed against a DuBois man accused of sending sexually-explicit messages and setting up a meeting with a 14-year-old girl.

Christopher Matthew Link, 44, was charged by DuBois City police with unlawful contact with a minor-sexual offenses, five counts unlawful contact with minor-obscene material/performance, corruption of minors and criminal use of communication facility, all felonies.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, officers were called to the Sheetz on North Brady Street for a disturbance, which turned out to be the 814Pred Hunters group confronting a man, identified later as Link, who was wearing a suit and tie.

The group provided the police with a binder full of sexually-explicit text messages between a decoy and Link from Dec. 16 to Dec. 19.

“In the messages, Link describes in graphic detail his desires and how he would have sexual intercourse with her and the sexual acts he would perform on her,” it is noted in the criminal complaint.

Link was told in the messages the girl was only 14. At one point, he reportedly asked if she was working with police.

Police say he had also sent five pictures of his privates.

In the messages, they planned to meet at the Sheetz and go back to her place. The “girl” said she was nervous and he suggested she take a bath in order to “relax” because “it is very important.” He advised her he would be wearing a suit and tie.

In an interview with police, he at first claimed he was a victim of hackers but eventually admitted he sent the messages and pictures. He stated he “forgot she said she was only 14-years-old.”

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for centralized court on Dec. 30 at District Judge Dave Meholick’s office.

Link is in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $75,000 bail.

Since September, 814Pred Hunters have “caught” over 20 men trying to set up sexual encounters with their decoys. Currently 12 of these cases are in the Clearfield County Court system.

They have more cases pending in Clearfield, other counties, as well as in Ohio.

For more information on the group, click here.