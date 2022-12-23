CLEARFIELD – A Clearfield woman accused of giving alcohol to minors and leaving a 15-year-old girl alone with a man who sexually assaulted her, was sentenced Tuesday.

Tia Nicole Dixon, 26, was originally charged with felony counts of corruption of minors, criminal attempt/corruption of minors, criminal attempt/statutory sexual assault, criminal solicitation/statutory sexual assault, conspiracy/statutory sexual assault and statutory sexual assault, as well as misdemeanor counts of corruption of minors and selling or furnishing liquor to minors in relation to an incident in Lawrence Township on Jan. 29, 2021 when Kenneth James Ireland, 22, of Wallaceton sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl.

Her sister was also at the home where both girls were given liquor and witnessed some of Ireland’s actions, according to the affidavit.

On Tuesday, Dixon pleaded guilty to misdemeanor corruption of minors and three misdemeanor counts of furnishing liquor to minors. Judge Paul Cherry sentenced her to two years probation.

In November, Ireland who was originally charged with 20 different offenses, pleaded guilty to felony statutory sexual assault and misdemeanor counts of corruption of minors and indecent exposure before Senior Judge Timothy P. Creany of Cambria County.

Creany sentenced Ireland to serve two to six years in state prison.

The criminal complaint outlines how a mother reported to police that after her two daughters stayed over night with one of her friends, Dixon, the older girl who was 15-years old, “was not acting as herself.”

After she questioned the girl, the victim admitted that she had been sexually assaulted by Ireland while at Dixon’s home.

In an interview at the Child Advocacy Center, the teen explained that after she and her younger sister got into Dixon’s car to go to her home, she told them “you can’t tell your mother about what happens tonight.”

They were driving around listening to music when one of the girls opened a Snap Chat message to Dixon from Ireland. Dixon told her to answer so she took a photo of herself and her sister, said “hey” and responded.

Ireland then asked who they were. Dixon told her to respond saying “it’s the girl you called cute.”

Dixon told her that a week or so earlier she had posted a picture of the girl on her Snap Chat story and Ireland commented, saying the girl was cute.

After this, Dixon took the phone and text-messaged Ireland. They picked him up and went back to Dixon’s home.

When they got back to Dixon’s house, the girl and her sister asked Dixon what she had to drink. One of them found a bottle of coconut rum and jokingly asked Dixon if they could have some. She responded, “yeah, sure.” They also had some type of green-colored alcohol, she said.

They watched the movie, “Fifty Shades Darker” during which Ireland commented that the last time he watched it, he had sex to it.

Dixon and the sister left the residence to visit Dixon’s boyfriend on his lunch break, leaving the 15-year-old alone with Ireland.

Shortly after they left, Ireland sexually assaulted her.

In an interview with investigators, her sister told the same story with a few variations.

She mentioned that Ireland was kissing the victim while watching the movie.

When she left with Dixon to meet Dixon’s boyfriend, she first asked Dixon if the victim could come with them. Dixon said the victim could stay with Ireland and “he won’t hurt her.”

After they returned, she said the victim was very quiet, and Dixon reportedly asked Ireland “you didn’t do anything did you?”

When Dixon was interviewed, she said she told the girls they couldn’t have the alcohol. She said the victim said she wasn’t feeling well, which is why she didn’t go with her and her sister to meet Dixon’s boyfriend.

Dixon admitted they watched “Fifty Shades Darker” and stated she wasn’t paying attention to what Ireland and the victim were doing when she left them alone, according to the complaint.

She indicated that she didn’t think Ireland would do anything.